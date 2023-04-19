Third person arrested in Dadeville mass shooting
A third person is behind bars and facing reckless murder charges in the wake of a deadly mass shooting in Dadeville.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn, was arrested around 2:30 p.m. April 19.
Hill is charged with four counts of reckless murder, alongside 17-year-old Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough and 16-year-old Travis McCullough, both of Tuskegee.
Four people died and 32 people were injured in the mass shooting that happened during a Sweet 16 birthday party.
