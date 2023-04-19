Third person arrested in Dadeville mass shooting

The exterior of the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio in Dadeville, Ala., is shown on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Several people were killed and multiple others injured in a shooting at a birthday party at the dance studio the previous night. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

A third person is behind bars and facing reckless murder charges in the wake of a deadly mass shooting in Dadeville.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn, was arrested around 2:30 p.m. April 19.

Hill is charged with four counts of reckless murder, alongside 17-year-old Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough and 16-year-old Travis McCullough, both of Tuskegee.

Four people died and 32 people were injured in the mass shooting that happened during a Sweet 16 birthday party.

