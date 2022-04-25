Third-grader raises big bucks for Ukraine

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Asher Redd

Racers of all ages laced their tennis shoes Saturday morning and set off for a great cause as part of the Race for Peace, a third-grader’s effort to raise money for Ukraine.

Hunter Hawley came up with the idea as a way to help children his age in Ukraine and to provide general supplies for those in need.

“It helps Ukrainians, and it’s a really good thing to do,” Howley said.

Ribbons were awarded to those who completed the short race as a reminder of their contributions toward helping those affected by the Russian invasion.

Howley’s mother, Kristen Hawley, said she hopes this is just the beginning.

“Henry said this was his new hobby, which I wasn’t quite ready for, but hopefully we can get started with some sort of community service organization,” Kristen Hawley said.

The initiative raised just over $3,000.

If you couldn’t make it to the race, you can still donate right here.

Read more: