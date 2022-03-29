Thinking about travel? Book soon, because costs are rising quick

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Gracie Johnson

Need a vacation? Like just about everything else right now, the cost of flights, hotels, rental cars and other vaycay necessities are going up quicker than expected.

One major cause of the price hikes? Gas prices, which are dropping from recent highs but remain budget-breaking.

“With the gas prices increasing, unfortunately, we are taking the backlash of that the increase in fuel fees and so forth,” said Cynthia Thompson, who owns Travel by Cynthia. “The airlines are getting hit and we are getting hit hard with the airlines and the rental cars and so forth, and anything dealing with fuel we are getting hit harder.”

Travel costs are also higher because they’re bouncing back from COVID-19 rates, Thompson said.

That means the sooner you get your plans set and make your reservations, the better.