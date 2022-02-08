Thinking about flowers for Valentine’s Day? Get those orders in fast

Nationwide flower shortage affecting shops here in West Alabama, too

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Gracie Johnson

If you’re planning on picking up some flowers for your dearly beloved this Valentine’s Day, you’d better order ASAP. Florists across the nation — and that includes Tuscaloosa — are experiencing a flower shortage right now.

So your yearly last-minute request for a dozen massive red roses is probably not happening.

“You’re going to have to put your order in early this year,” said Tuscaloosa Flower Shoppe owner Sarah Bell. “In the past, you’ve been able to walk in on Valentine’s Day and we’ve had something to offer for you. This year it’s going to be super important that if you want flowers for Valentine’s Day that you go ahead and place your order.”

Employees at Stephanie’s Flowers in Tuscaloosa said they’re not having a hard time buying flowers, but they are having trouble getting them delivered to the shop on time.

“There have been some products that I have not been able to get,” said floral designer Diane Hallman. “Most everything I get every holiday I have been able to get. The biggest issue I’ve had is getting the product to the store. Today we are just now processing a shipment that we should’ve gotten Friday night.”

Hallman said that while the flowers are coming, some necessary supplies like vases and baskets are lagging even further behind.

Despite the issues, florists said they’ll be taking orders through Valentine’s Day while supplies last. Most flower shops offer gift baskets and potted plants in addition to bouquets, so if the roses run out you can always pick up something a little different this year.