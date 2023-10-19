There’s no time like the present to celebrate women entrepreneurs

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Leosha Dickens

According to a recent survey by Fundera, the United States has more than 12 million women-owned businesses; of those, 64% are owned by women of color.

Oct. 16 through Oct. 20 is Women’s Entrepreneurship Week and Oct. 19 is Women’s Entrepreneurship Day.

Tuscaloosa’s very own Erica Grant owns several businesses. One of them is The Charm District in Tuscaloosa. She said women have come a long way in the business world.

“As a woman it is important for us to shine now because back in the days we had no voice,” Grant said. “And you know we did a lot of things. A lot of things that happened a long time ago are the things now that we are striving at and have billion dollars businesses doing as women. And so kudos to the men but I am so proud of us women.”

Grant said her first business was a hair salon that she opened more than 20 years ago, and that salon is still open today.