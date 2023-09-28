Theatre Tuscaloosa’s latest event hits Bama Theatre in October

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Student Intern Nicole Griffin

TUSCALOOSA, – Theatre Tuscaloosa presents “Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein.” The performances will take place Oct. 18 through Oct. 22 at the Bama Theatre in downtown Tuscaloosa.

Performance details

Performances will take place Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday Oct. 18 through Oct. 20, at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now: general admission is $24, $20 for seniors, members of the military and Shelton State Community College employees, $16 for students, children and groups of 10 or more, and $8 for SSCC students. Each ticket features a $2 facility fee in support of the Bama Theatre.

The musical is recommended for all ages.

What to look forward to

This performance will include many of the greatest musical numbers by Rodgers and Hammerstein. Songs including “Shall We Dance?,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” and “Oklahoma!” With performances of these songs, the audience is guaranteed to be transported to a past time.

Performers

The performance will present many returning performers including Nate Blakley, Tim Davis, Sarah Kathryn Bonds Ethridge, Royce Garrison, Layla Khan-Hichman, Joey Lay, Carmen Murray, Meredith Vaughn, Rosie Webber, and Shenika Williams.

Along with all the returning performers, new performers will take the stage for the first time at Theatre Tuscaloosa including Clara Parker and Heather Gann.

A returning musical

The last time this production was on the Theatre Tuscaloosa stage was in 2000, when they took Some Enchanted Evening to Schorandorf Germany, where the founder of Mercedes Benz, Dinler Benz was born for the 750th anniversary celebration. Tuscaloosa was chosen to represent the U.S. branch of Mercedes Benz throughout the celebration.

The performance featured Ava Buchanan, Drew Baker, Charles Prosser, Ray Taylor, and Beth Stomps Fuller, all while being directed by Paul Looney, Theatre Tuscaloosa was brought to a international stage, and now they are bringing the production back 23 years later.

A closer look at the director

Jake Boyd is the director of the current performance, and he has quite the performance history. He played “Fiyero” in Wicked on Broadway during a national tour. Along with Wicked, he was also in the Broadway cast of Rock of Ages, and he appeared Off-Broadway in Sweeney Todd and The Last Smoker in America.

Along with on-stage performances, he also took part ins several television credits. These include The Sound of Music LIVE!, Law and Order: SVU, and Jessica Jones.

The production crew

The production team is not one to miss with Leslie Poss as Musical Director, Ashlyn Lambert as Stage Manager, David Page as Digital Designer, Jeanette Waterman as Costume Designer, Therrin Eber as Lighting Designer, David Jones as Sound Designer, and Ava Buchanan as Hair and Makeup Designer.

