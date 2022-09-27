Theatre Tuscaloosa hosting Christmas musical auditions

By WVUA23 Digital Reporter Melanie Bumpus

Want to get in the Christmas spirit by participating in a fun musical? Theatre Tuscaloosa is holding auditions for “The Great Christmas Cookie Bake-Off” on Oct. 1 and 2 at 2 p.m. in the Wilson Carr Rehearsal Hall on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College.

“The Great Christmas Cookie Bake-Off” is a festive, family-friendly musical in which eight young cookie chefs from across the country battle it out for first prize at the Cookie Coliseum. Tension and rivalry rise as celebrity coaches eliminate chefs one by one.

Those auditioning should prepare 16 bars of a Christmas song that best shows off their vocal range, bring appropriate attire and shoes for the dance portion, and prepare for cold readings of the script. A calendar with conflicts regarding the rehearsal schedule should also be provided. Rehearsals are tentative to begin on Oct. 24.

Auditions are open to children ages 10 to 16 and adults, and the show is happening Dec. 9 through Dec. 18.

