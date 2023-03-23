Theatre Tuscaloosa hosting auction event this week

Interested in picking up some unique items and helping a local theater organization raise money at the same time? Theatre Tuscaloosa is running its eighth annual Lights, Camera, Auction! fundraiser through 9 p.m. March 26.

Bidders can plunk down cash for any of several dozen fun auctions, including a Florida vacation, legal services, locally made art, jewelry, ceramics and knits, antiques, food, dinner-and-a-movie deals and a whole lot more.

Check out everything available for auction right here.

The fundraiser’s goal is $6,500, and as of 3 p.m. March 23 they’re nearly 25% there.