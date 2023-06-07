The story behind Juneteenth and how it became a federal holiday

juneteenth

The Associated Press

Many Americans will be marking Juneteenth this month. It’s the day when the last enslaved people in the U.S. learned they were free.

For generations, Black Americans have recognized the end of one of history’s darkest chapters with joy, in the form of parades, street festivals, musical performances or cookouts.

June 19th was the day in 1865 when a Union officer reached Galveston, Texas and announced their liberation. It would take another century and a half and lots of rallying for the U.S. government to recognize Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

There’s a push today for people to see beyond the revelry and learn about Juneteenth’s history.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/7/2023 3:45:06 PM (GMT -5:00)