The S&P 500 is in a bull market. Here’s what that means and how long the bull might run

bull market

The Associated Press

The S&P 500 is now in what Wall Street refers to as a bull market, meaning the index has risen 20% or more from its most recent low.

The S&P 500 closed Thursday at 4,294, and the bull market is considered to have begun on Oct. 13, 2022, a day after the index closed at 3,577.

The rally was driven by a small group of mostly high-valued technology stocks.

Wall Street’s nickname for a surging stock market is a bull market because bulls charge.

In contrast, bears hibernate, so bears represent a market that’s retreating.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/8/2023 4:59:18 PM (GMT -5:00)