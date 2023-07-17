The rodeo returns to Tuscaloosa

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Nick Balenger

The 15th annual Tuscaloosa Professional Rodeo began Thursday at Sokol Park. Double Creek Rodeo is a fully professional rodeo with cowboys coming from Australia to Canada.

Bill Hudson with Double Creek Rodeo said he expects people to come from all over.

“We’ve had ’em come from two or three hours away. We do a big advertising campaign, so we’ve had them come from south of Montgomery down in south Alabama and of course, they come down from the edge of Tennessee,” Hudson said. “But our local support in Tuscaloosa has always been really good. This thing used to be a two day rodeo but we’ve now changed it as of last year to a three day.”

Hudson calls the rodeo good, clean family entertainment. He invites everyone to come out and bring their family. The rodeo consists of events like barrel racing, calf roping, and of course bull riding.

There are plenty shops, food and fun things to do to entertain the whole family.

The rodeo runs through Saturday, with events starting at 7:00 p.m.

