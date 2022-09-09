The Queen’s legacy: Alabama professor highlights Elizabeth II’s impact

TUSCALOOSA – People all over the world are mourning Queen Elizabeth II, who died Sept. 8 after more than 70 years on the British throne. In all those years, she’s certainly made an impact, including in Tuscaloosa.

University of Alabama British History Professor Lucy Kaufman Kaufman lived in England and worked at the University of Oxford before she came to Alabama.

“I was surprised by how personal it felt to have this person I have never met in my entire life, leave,” Kaufman said. “It felt like somebody who has been with me through my whole life suddenly wasn’t there anymore. I was unexpectedly moved by it.”

The queen was 96, and is the second-longest reigning monarch ever, beaten only by France’s Louis XIV.

For most people on the planet, Elizabeth II is the only British monarch they’ve ever known.

“She could make people who are otherwise unnoticed feel noticed,” Kaufman said. “That, to me, is one of her greatest legacies.”

Her oldest son Charles is now King Charles III. His wife, Camilla, will be known as Queen consort of the United Kingdom.