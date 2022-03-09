The Pressure of Watching: Georgia vs Vanderbilt

Tonight is the beginning of Alabama's March Madness journey

2/16/22 MBB Alabama vs MSU Team Photo by Evan Pilat university of alabama men's basketball

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Hunter De Siver

Tonight at 7 p.m., dozens of Alabama basketball players, coaches and staff will sit down in the same room to face a different kind of pressure. The pressure of watching.

The SEC Tournament begins tonight.

Alabama’s No. 6 seed in the SEC (19-12 overall record) has earned them a first-round bye. They will play the winner of tonight’s game at 7 p.m. between Vanderbilt and Georgia.

Alabama lost to Georgia just a couple of weeks after the Bulldogs beat them in the CFP National Championship.

The Tide barely survived Vanderbilt (74-72) on Feb. 22.

We are currently in the month of March. A month where upsets are expected.

While these dozens of basketball personalities are watching the game tonight, they will think about the Tuscaloosa-sized chip on their shoulders.

The University of Alabama is recognized by the entire planet as a football school. Over the last two years, the basketball program has been climbing the ranks, leading more people (especially in Tuscaloosa) to follow them.

Like the football program, the city of Tuscaloosa and the rest of the U.S. have started to expect greatness from the basketball team.

To call this season a rollercoaster ride would be an understatement. Alabama has had seven quadrant one wins, the 11th most in the country.

However, eight of their 12 losses have been to unranked teams. It simply makes no sense, adding more pressure to tonight.

Due to Alabama’s several wins against some of the best teams in the nation, they will still make the tournament, regardless of whether or not they lose to Vanderbilt or UGA tomorrow night.

Sports betting is as popular as ever, as millions bet on games everyday.

When March Madness begins, the amount of bettors skyrockets as 40 million people made approximately 70 million brackets last year.

Depending on the results of the SEC tournament, Alabama will be anywhere from a No. 3 seed to a No. 8 seed.

Alabama’s journey to the madness begins tonight.

Tonight, the players, and especially head coach Nate Oats will be watching every crossover, jump shot and block over the 40-minute battle.

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt tips off tonight at 7 p.m. on SEC Network. Alabama will face the winner tomorrow at 7 p.m. on SEC Network.