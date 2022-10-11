The power of pink showcased throughout October

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Asher Redd

TUSCALOOSA – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, offering a chance for reflection and focus since it began in 1985.

According to the National Cancer Institute, more than 264,000 women and 2,400 men are diagnosed with breast cancer every year.

“I know that my mom doesn’t let breast cancer define who she is. It actually made her so much stronger,” said Peyton Haines, the granddaughter of a breast cancer survivor. “She always tells me that she knew that God wasn’t done with her yet when she was fighting breast cancer and that she knew that there was more in store for her.”

Roughly one in eight women, which is about 13%, will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer at some point in their lifetime, making breast cancer one of the most common types of cancer.

The easiest way to catch breast cancer early is performing monthly self exams, and, for women, getting a mammogram regularly after the age of 40. If breast cancer runs in your family, talk to your doctor about your options.