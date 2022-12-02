The pandemic, Karens, crypto craziness: We’re over you, 2022

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – The rudeness pandemic, the actual pandemic and all things gray.

There’s a lot to leave behind when 2022 comes to a close as uncertainty rules around the world.

The health crisis brought on the dawn of slow living, but it crushed many families forced to hustle for their lives.

Karens went on the rise.

Cryptocurrencies tanked.

Pete Davidson’s love thing with Kim Kardashian made headlines.

Among other things on the AP’s annual Over It list are ASMR and gratuitous grossness on the big screen.

