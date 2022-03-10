The Oscars is this month, but do people still care?

the oscars, academy awards

By WVUA23 Digital Reporter Melanie Bumpus

Hollywood’s biggest night is approaching, but is the big-budget event still relevant in the age of superhero blockbusters and instant digital releases?



The 94th Academy Awards is happening March 27. You can check out the Oscars nominees right here, but some of the major awards considerations are:



Best Actor in a Leading Role: Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos” Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog” Andrew Garfield, “tick, tick … BOOM!” Will Smith, “King Richard” Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” Olivia Coleman, “The Lost Daughter” Penelope Cruz,” Parallel Mothers” Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos” Kristen Stewart, “Spencer.”

Best Director Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast” Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car” Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza” Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Best Picture “Belfast” “Coda” “Don’t Look Up” “Drive My Car” “Dune” “King Richard” “Licorice Pizza” “Nightmare Alley” “The Power of the Dog” “West Side Story”



Plenty of people out there believe the Oscars is no longer authentic in how it distributes awards and in what categories are presented.

“The Academy has removed three short film categories and five below-the-line categories from the live broadcast. Those awards will be given out an hour before the ceremony and aired as part of a pre-taped package,” said movie expert Alyxandra Vesey. “This decision, which scans as a compromise between the Academy and ABC to boost ratings, has been perceived as a slap in the face to the craftspeople represented in those categories.”

Vesey and fellow expert Elliot Panek said they won’t be happy if Netflix darling “Don’t Look Up” wins Best Picture.

“The premise seems to cater to the fears, interests and political leanings of a group of people who choose the Oscar winners,” said Panek.

One University of Alabama student said they’d be upset if “tick, tick…Boom!” doesn’t win Best Picture over “West Side Story.”

Another major issue with the Oscars lately? Most of the nominated films didn’t do well in theaters, meaning many people haven’t seen them.



“Five of the 10 Best Picture nominees were released on streaming services, so a lot of people haven’t seen those movies,” said Vesey.

But there are some positives, Vesey said.

“I am excited about international cinema’s growing presence at the Oscars,” said Vesey. “Many of the new Oscar voters have the power to advocate for their countries’ cinematic contributions.”

The 94th Academy Awards is March 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC.