The NFL is marching back

Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson headline a crazy start to the NFL offseason

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Hunter De Siver

When the clock hit all zeroes during the Super Bowl, over 100 million people shared bittersweet feelings about the last 23 Sundays of nonstop football.

Once the champion Los Angeles Rams were crowned, the heavy news came in: no football until September.

It truly is upsetting, but fans have trades, free agency and the NFL Draft to look forward to until the 2022-23 season kicks off.

When the clock struck March 1, these events began to assemble.

From March 1-7, hundreds of college athletes took their final exams by participating in the NFL Scouting Combine.

On March 8, the NFL world turned upside down.

The re-signing/franchise tagging deadline ended yesterday as many big-name players like Bucs WR Chris Godwin, Chargers WR Mike Williams and Bengals S Jessie Bates III all returned to their teams.

Pro Bowlers J.C. Jackson, Chandler Jones and Tyrann Mathieu didn’t re-sign or get franchise tagged, so they will enter free agency.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was also franchise tagged. Throughout this offseason, it was unknown if Adams, along with his four-time MVP quarterback 38-year-old Aaron Rodgers would return to the team.

The league’s best offensive duo reunited after multiple sources said that Rodgers signed a four-year contract worth $200 million. However, Rodgers tweeted that those numbers weren’t accurate, but he said he is staying with the team.

Former Alabama superstar (and now Denver Broncos) receiver Jerry Jeudy tweeted a frown emoji after hearing that Rodgers wasn’t going to come to Mile High, a place that the NFL thought he would sign with.

90 minutes later, Jeudy tweeted “Oh we lit” with a fire emoji.

The reason: the Broncos traded for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Denver gave up a lot of picks, quarterback Drew Lock and tight end Noah Fant in this deal.

The Seahawks released future first ballot hall-of-fame linebacker Bobby Wagner later that night. They are clearly going into rebuild mode.

After 2015, Wilson and the Seahawks were in a failing marriage and yesterday was the divorce.

Wilson will join an AFC West division (Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Broncos) that is arguably the best in the NFL.

And just in, Colts quarterback Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders (new team name) for a multitude of second and third round picks.

This will allow the Colts to target quarterbacks like Kirk Cousins and Jimmy Garoppolo to come to Indianapolis. The Colts currently don’t have a first round pick, but with the amount of picks they just received, they may attempt to trade up for a new quarterback.

From March 14-16, NFL teams will be allowed to begin negotiating contracts with unrestricted free agents.

The NFL Draft begins April 28 in Las Vegas.