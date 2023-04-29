The meaning behind Will Anderson Jr.’s draft night outfit

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Riley Theis

University of Alabama Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. made a statement at the 2023 NFL Draft with his bright blue pin-stripped suit.

The Terminator chain for Will Anderson Jr. 🤖🥶 @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/EfHmeTM4gt — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 28, 2023

Each part of his outfit was carefully planned. The first half displays the face of “The Terminator”, which became Anderson’s nickname during his time at Alabama. The other side included a chain Anderson’s last name around his neck, diamond incrusted pins on his right chest with his initials and, most importantly, photos of Anderson’s late grandmother on the inside of his jacket.

Anderson’s “Grandma Betty” passed away in 2020.

“She loved football just as much as me,” Anderson said in an interview before the NFL draft. “She always wanted me to go strive to be the best that I can. I know she’s looking over me and still loving me and she’s still with me. This is dedicated to her.”

Anderson was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in his Sophomore year, and was the third over pick in the draft by the Houston Texans.