The Great Grift: How billions in COVID-19 relief aid was stolen or wasted

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – An Associated Press analysis found that fraudsters potentially stole more than $280 billion in COVID-19 relief funding; another $123 billion was wasted or misspent.

Combined, the loss represents 10% of the $4.2 trillion the U.S. government has disbursed in COVID relief aid. Fraudsters used Social Security numbers of dead people to get unemployment checks.

Cheaters collected benefits in multiple states. And federal loan applicants weren’t cross-checked against a Treasury Department database that would have raised red flags about sketchy borrowers.

All of it led to the greatest grift in U.S. history.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

6/12/2023 9:03:43 AM (GMT -5:00)