The first obstacle to Crimson confetti: Utah State

Bryant-denny stadium

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Hunter De Siver

Every kid dreams of winning the big game. For years, they wonder what it’s like to hold the trophy and wear the championship ring. However, only one of the two teams enjoys the confetti falling from the sky and onto their shoulder pads.

The other side of confetti, when the wrong colors are striking your jersey, is one of the worst feelings you can have, especially when you beat the winners a few weeks before.

On Jan. 10, the Alabama Crimson Tide were defeated by the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship. Last season may have been a “rebuilding year,” according to head coach Nick Saban, but some of the best players have returned to Tuscaloosa for this season.

Two Alabama standouts that have returned for their junior season are Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. Young and Anderson are both likely to be selected within the first five picks of the 2023 NFL Draft.

After losing his two best receivers to the NFL, Young now must connect with Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton, Traeshon Holden, freshman Kobe Prentice and more.

Georgia Tech transfer running back Jahmyr Gibbs has caught the eye of CFB analysts since joining the Tide. Gibbs has been considered one of the best running backs in the nation before the season has even kicked off.

Anderson leads a defense filled with new starters across most positions. The future top-five pick is part of a fully returned linebacker core that is among the best not only in college football, but in the past few years. Dallas Turner, Henry To’o To’o and Jaylen Moody are among the best players at the position.

Alabama is ranked No. 1 to start the season. The first team attempting to lower that ranking: Utah State.

Utah State is already better than Alabama at one thing this season: winning. Yes, you heard that right: the Aggies beat the UConn Huskies last Saturday and are 1-0.

Quarterback Zion Turner threw for 109 yards, but running back Nathan Carter rushed for 190.

One thing that stuck out about Utah State was their ability to heat up. After having a 14-0 deficit at the end of the first quarter, the Aggie score 24 unanswered points in the second quarter.

Everyone knows that if you start poorly against a team like Alabama, you will not come back. Even with a big second quarter/half it won’t be enough to win.

What makes it even more difficult to win is that the game will be played in Bryant-Denny Stadium under the crimson and white LEDs. The city of Tuscaloosa approved selling of alcohol in the stadium on Aug. 16, meaning the Bryant-Denny will be as loud as 200,000 fans, instead of 100,000.

Saban always says to never overlook the opponent, whether they are Ohio State or UMass (2-26 record in last three seasons), they are all important games. The Tide will take the season one game/practice at a time, but the end goal is simple: don’t be on the other side of the confetti.

The mission for crimson-colored confetti begins on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.