The ‘final exam’ for Alabama may be this weekend at Texas A&M

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) Alabama offensive lineman Darrian Dalcourt (71) meet with Texas A&M captains at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Oct 8, 2022.

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Sutton Smith

Kyle Field in College Station, Texas is the site of the SEC game of the week on Saturday as the Texas A&M Aggies welcome the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Both teams are fighting to stay inside the College Football Playoff picture, each boasting a 4-1 record. Both teams are 2-0 against SEC competition heading into the matchup.

The Crimson Tide have been winners in their last three games beating USF, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide looked impressive against the Bulldogs last week on the road winning 40-17 in Starkville.

This week, Alabama goes back on the road to face a better team in Texas A&M in a more hostile environment. Alabama head coach Nick Saban challenged his players to stay within themselves and remain focused one play at a time.

“This is obviously a really good team we’re gonna play in a tough environment,” Saban said. “We’re going to have to continue to show a lot of progress so we’ll have a chance to be successful and execute the way we need to, to win on the road.”

In the past two games, progress has been made especially on the offensive side of the ball. After not playing in the USF game, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has played efficient and progressed tremendously over the last two weeks.

In his first two SEC starts of the season (Ole Miss and Mississippi State), Milroe completed 27-33 passes for 389 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Milroe also added 27 carries for 97 yards and two touchdowns to his ledger.

Milroe must continue this upward trajectory if the Tide want to leave College Station with a victory. His offensive line must also improve and protect him from incoming pass rushers.

In the last two games, Milroe has been sacked seven times. The Aggie defense is the best pass rushing team in the country sacking the quarterback a total of 20 times this season (four times a game). The Aggie front seven is a ferocious group, one the Crimson Tide must limit in order to win the game.

Although Texas A&M only allows 158 yards per game passing, they’ve shown vulnerability in their secondary. The Aggie secondary gave up 374 yards passing and five touchdowns in a 48-33 loss against the Miami Hurricanes in week two.

Alabama’s trademark on offense this season has been running the football rather than passing. Milroe must exploit the weakness of the Aggie defense this week passing while protecting the ball in order to win.

On the flip side, Texas A&M also enters the game on a three game win streak beating UL Monroe, Auburn, and Arkansas. Aggie quarterback Max Johnson will make his second start of the season after starting quarterback Connor Weigman went down with a season ending ankle injury against Auburn in week four.

Johnson is a face Crimson Tide fans are familiar with. The former LSU Tigers starting quarterback played against Alabama in 2021 when the Crimson Tide beat the Tigers 20-14 in Tuscaloosa. That game, Johnson battled and showed toughness completing 16-32 passes for 160 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Saban praised the Aggie quarterback for his talent and experience he brings to the table.

“He’s a good player, he’s got a lot of experience, he’s smart, he makes good decisions, he’s been in the system with with Jimbo for a long time, so he’s a veteran player,” Saban said. “He’s played well against us in past and we have a lot of respect for him.”

In Johnson’s first start last week against Arkansas, he completed 17-28 passes for 210 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Johnson added nine carries for 57 yards on the ground.

The Aggies will look for a big performance from Johnson against a national-championship caliber defense in Alabama. The Crimson Tide defense has allowed an average of 195 yards passing per game, a mark they would love to keep the Aggies right at or below.

After this game against the Aggies, The Crimson Tide play only two road games the rest of the season (Kentucky and Auburn). This matchup between the Crimson Tide and Aggies seems to be the most challenging game remaining on the Alabama schedule.

Whichever team falls for the second time of the season this weekend, are seemingly out of the College Football Playoff race and their chances at an SEC Championship appearance become slim. Whoever wins this game will be in the driver’s seat for the SEC West divisional crown.

High stakes and implications rest on the outcome of this game; it’s put up or shut up time for both programs.

Kickoff between Alabama and Texas A&M is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT.