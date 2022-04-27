The fan experience at Talladega’s Geico 500

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Dylan Morgan

Eyes descended upon Talladega Superspeedway this past weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series Geico 500.

The track is considered by many in the sport to be NASCAR’s fastest, there are plenty of examples of Talladega being more than just a race-track.

Fans enjoyed backyard games, historic sites and a number of food options.

Talladega Superspeedway pre-race activities are just part of the story. Florida resident Mike Stout says he visits the racetrack as much as possible because of how well he and his family are treated.

“The people of Alabama are incredible,” Stout said. “Every part of it is great – from the flyover, to the patriotism that you see here at a NASCAR event, to obviously the racing. You know, obviously, this is the highest-end talent as far as stock car drivers go in the world, so it’s always exciting to see them race in person.

“It’s the experience, the fellowship. We come with a bunch of friends, and you always make new friends here in Alabama. It really is a great community.”

Ross Chastain won the Geico 500, picking up his first career victory at Talladega Superspeedway. NASCAR will return to Talladega this fall for the YellaWood 500 and the Sparks 300.

The Sparks 300 is a race on NASCAR’S Xfinity Series, and is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1.

The YellaWood 500, which is part of the NASCAR Cup Series “playoff”, is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 2.