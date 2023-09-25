The Falcons couldn’t take off against McAdory; lose 42-14.

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Sutton Smith

The Central Falcons could never take flight against the McAdory Yellow Jackets losing 42-14 at home.

Central head coach Demario Pippen is still proud of his guys despite the rough performance and is looking forward to the rest of the season.

“A lot of plays went wrong for us tonight,” Pippen said. “We put our defense in bad positions with bad punts, too many penalties on defense and we couldn’t move the ball well on offense. We’re gonna keep fighting and keep working and move on from this game; I’m proud of this team.”

The Yellow Jackets came out on fire and stayed hot all night, scoring on their first drive.

The Falcons responded with a 70-yard touchdown run by Marquis Thomas on their second drive tying the game 7-7.

Shortly after the touchdown run, Thomas was ruled out for the rest of the night. The Falcons couldn’t recover and struggled to move the ball.

The Yellow Jackets never looked back, adding 35 more points over the course of the game.

Although the Falcons defense gave up 42 points, Pippen saw some good things from his defense, but many things they need to fix.

“They kept fighting and that’s all we can ask for,” Pippen said. “We have a lot of work to do in order to compete for the playoffs and in our region and tonight proved that.”

Late in the fourth quarter, the defense showed fight despite the score. Dancy Pherron returned a fumble 45 yards for a score giving the defense a positive note moving forward. Pherron ended the night with two sacks to go along with the scoop and score.

The goal moving forward for the Falcons remains a constant, keep working and grinding.

“The message is to continue to grow and get better,” Pippen said. “Not just the players, myself and the coaching staff too. We have to hold ourselves accountable and look in the mirror.”

The Falcons lose their second game of the season making them 3-2 on the season while the Yellow Jackets improve to 3-2.

Central travels to Aliceville to take on a different set of Yellow Jackets next Friday.