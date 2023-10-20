The Echol Wildcats win the City/County Championship vs Northridge

By Sports Reporter Ronnell Foreman

It was a struggle for points all night long in the City/County Title game, but the Echol Wildcats would eventually come away with the hard fought win and the gold.

Echols Stadium was buzzing throughout and the Wildcats would not disappoint, early in the first quarter Northridge is driving when Beau Tunnell comes off the Linebacker blitz and sends the Northridge quarterback to the ground.

The game was back and forth for much of the first half, both teams got defensive stops but finally the Wildcats break it open with a 30-yard touchdown run from Dylan Taylor.

They would go for the two point try and De’Marcus Wilder would get in for the conversion. 8-0 Wildcats

In the Second half, Echols really started to dominate the Jaguars, after a defensive stop, the Wildcats would have a methodical drive taking up most of the third frame.

They would get it to the goal line and Dylan Taylor would get it in again for his second touchdown of the night. They would go for 2 again, but would be unsuccessful. 14-0 Wildcats

The Wildcats finished this season undefeated and with championship gold. The final score 22-0 Wildcats.