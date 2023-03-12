The Crimson Tide’s “statement victory”

NASHVILLE- The day started off with Alabama getting recognized as the 2023 SEC Regular Season Champions. It only got better from there, as Alabama scored a dominating 72-49 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The players called it a statement victory and Crimson Tide fans are in full agreement.

“To see them come out and decisively win this game today against Mississippi State shows that we’re ready for the March Madness and ready for the SEC basketball tournament,” said UA alumni Jay Rogerson.

Tuscaloosa native Michael Chilcut said that even though Alabama made some early game mistakes he was pleased with how they shot from three-point range and played defense that resulted in the win.

The Tide finished the game with 21 assists and 12 made three-pointers, both of which stand as the second-most in an SEC Tournament game in program history, while its 37 three point attempts set a program tournament record.

The Alabama fan base was out in force and they sure appreciate what they saw. 130 members of the Crimson Chaos fan club made the trip to Nashville for the game. Freshman guard Jaden Bradley said the fans made the game feel like it was back in Tuscaloosa.

“You’ve got one of the best fan bases in the country. Today felt like a home game for us. So you know our crowd was definitely a big part in our win”

After beating Missouri 72-61, Alabama will play Texas A&M for the Conference championship in Bridgestone Arena. Alabama fans will surely show up in droves to cheer on the Tide.