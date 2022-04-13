The Crimson Tide travel to Knoxville for a showdown against No. 1 Tennessee

4/5/22 MBA Alabama vs Samford Team Photo by Cian Leach alabama baseball

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Hunter De Siver

Alabama baseball looks to continue their seven-game win streak at No. 1 Tennessee on Friday. This is the beginning of a three-game series.

The Tide’s hot streak has helped them climb into the ranks at No. 24 with a 22-12 record. However, that streak could end with the crack of a bat.

Tennessee has the best record in all of college baseball, by far. The Vols have only lost two games. Miami, the No. 2 team, has lost six times. UT had its 23-game win streak snapped by Tennesse Tech on Tuesday.

A team considered unbeatable showed vulnerability in a loss to an unranked opponent… Sound familiar?

Tennessee’s tremendous success is heavily because of its pitching rotation. Pitchers Drew Beam and Chase Burns have two of the top 20 ERAs in the nation. The Vols have allowed 63 earned runs, 18 less than second-place Notre Dame, which has played seven fewer games than UT.

The pitching rotation is yet to be announced for both teams, but don’t be surprised if Tennessee’s Ben Joyce makes an appearance in the series.

College baseball doesn’t get much attention compared to basketball and football, but every once in a while, it catches the eyes of millions. A few weeks ago, Ben Joyce threw 104 MPH, the fastest pitch in college baseball history.

Alabama has their work cut out for them, but sometimes all it takes is a hot streak to beat the best team in the sport. In the 2022 March Madness Tournament, UNC took down some of the best schools in the country (Baylor, UCLA, Kentucky, Duke) after they had a hot streak to end the regular season.

Alabama has scored 57 runs in their last seven games. With more bombs by players like Zane Denton, Andrew Pinckney and Jim Jarvis, this could become a game of offense vs defense.

The Tide faced former No. 1 Texas earlier in the year and lost all three games. Alabama has become a new team since that sweep, and could change the narrative against top-ranked teams in just a couple of days.

No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide begins a three-game series against No. 1 Tennessee on Friday in Knoxville at 5:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.