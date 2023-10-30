The Crimson Tide fall to Wake Forest in exhibition game

The Crimson Tide fall to Wake Forest in exhibition game

Alabama forward Mouhamed Dioubate (10) dribbles the ball against Wake Forest at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on Sunday, Oct 29, 2023.

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter

The 219-day wait has concluded, the Crimson Tide were in Winston-Salem, NC to face Wake Forest in an exhibition match Sunday afternoon, but the unofficial game one was an 88-80 loss for the Tide.

The Tide’s first half was a well-orchestrated attack, opening up a 19-point lead, 52-33 with 1:22 left in the first half. Alabama shot 62 percent in the first half with six different Tide players adding to the scoring column.

The Crimson Tide didn’t look so dominant to open the second half, allowing Wake Forest to go on a 21-5 run. By the first media timeout, Wake Forest had taken the lead, 57-55. Alabama stayed within arm’s reach the rest of the game, including an 8-0 run to be within one point of Wake Forest with under four minutes to go. But the Tide’s was never able to retake the lead.

The new-look team has officially played their first game together and while the team lost, the new faces put themselves on full display.

Leading the newcomers was Hofstra transfer Aaron Estrada who had a team-high 24 points on 50 percent shooting as well as six rebounds and three assists. Former North Dakota State forward Grant Nelson scored 11 points on four-of-11 shooting including three 3-pointers. Freshman Sam Walters made his presence known in his first 15 minutes of action, sinking four threes and scoring 13 points.

One of a few Alabama returners, senior Nick Pringle scored 13 points, shooting 5-for-5 from the field while also snagging nine rebounds.

All proceeds from this exhibition will go towards stroke research at the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Stroke Center.

Alabama looks to finish its last-minute regular season preparations and get their health back before next week’s season-opener against Morehead State. Guard Mark Sears did not play against Wake Forest, but West Virginia transfer forward Mohamed Wague and freshman forward Mouhamed Dioubate did get in the game. Wague and Dioubate have been limited by injuries during the preseason.

The Crimson Tide’s first official game of the season, against Morehead State, is Monday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. CT.