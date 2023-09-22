The Central Falcons trying to continue hot-streak and look for revenge against former rival McAdory

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Sutton Smith

The Central Falcons have soared over the competition this season starting off 3-1.

The Falcons are on a three-game win streak coming off a beatdown of the Brookwood Panthers 40-8.

After a 2022 season where they finished 2-8, the Falcons have already surpassed last year’s win total before the halfway mark of the season.

First year head coach Demario Pippen credits his fellow coaches and his team’s mentality for their impressive start.

“I want to give a lot of credit to my staff,” Pippen said. “I have a phenomenal staff around me and they make my job a lot easier. I give them the plan and they follow it. They prepare our guys well for the games.”

Last season, McAdory beat the Falcons 37-0; Pippen and his team welcome the challenge of a good in-division team.

“It’s a huge opportunity for us to move forward as a contender in the region,” Pippen said. “In our first four games, we won the three winnable games…us winning tomorrow would be taking the next step.”

Pippen’s top objective was to establish a winning culture when he arrived at Central. He wanted his team to feel like winners and scrap the 2022 season.

“Mentality in our players was the first thing I wanted to change when I got here,” Pippen said. “If you get the mind right and put it in the right direction you can do some beautiful and powerful things.”

Pippen stressed strength and conditioning of his team this offseason, something that he’s passionate about.

“I wanted our team to get a lot stronger and faster this offseason from where they were,” Pippen said. “Speed, agility and strength training was key for us.”

McAdory comes into this matchup at 2-2 this season with wins against Pinson Valley and Paul W. Bryant.

Kickoff between the Falcons and Yellow Jackets is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT.