The blood shortage is real: Pharmacy hosts drive to get more donors

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Dany Thomas

The need for blood donors is dire, and local businesses are stepping up and helping by hosting blood drives.

Last Week, Jann’s Pharmacy in Tuscaloosa teamed up with Lifesouth Community Blood Centers, collecting blood so local hospitals can meet the needs of the patients they serve.

Jann’s Pharmacy owner Jann Sides said there’s always a need for blood donors, and the COVID-19 pandemic paired with the summer slowdown means that need is even worse.

“Every year at this time, people begin to travel and the need for blood in emergency situations does increase,” Sides said. “That’s what we’re seeing, plus we’re seeing increased hospitalizations in our area because of COVID right now.”

West Alabama’s reserves are critically low, so now’s the time to donate. If you’ve never done it before, don’t stress. You can learn more about the process right here.

All blood collected through Lifesouth in Tuscaloosa goes directly to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa and Northport Medical Center.

If you missed the drive at Jann’s Pharmacy, you can search for local blood drives and sign up for one right here through Lifesouth or right here through the American Red Cross.

If you’re a business or organization interested in hosting a local blood drive, click here to learn more.