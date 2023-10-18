The Betty Shirley Annual Golf Tournament returns to the links

The University of Alabama’s CrossingPoints Program is ready for another year of golf.

CrossingPoints will host the Betty Shirley Annual Golf Tournament at Ol’ Colony Golf Club on Thursday, Oct. 19. It’s the 11th consecutive year of the event, and this year carries added significance. It’s the first tournament following the passing of its namesake. Betty Shirley past away earlier this year at the age of 95.

CrossingPoints is honored to honor the life of the longtime mental health advocate in the best way it knows how.

“I think that is Betty’s Legacy is she did so much for this community, both known and unknown,” said Jeremy Reid, the Outreach Coordinator for CrossingPoints. “This tournament seeks to not just support our students but also commemorate the work that she did on behalf of our students. It couldn’t be for a more remarkable woman.”

The Betty Shirley Annual Golf Tournament is one of the primary and prominent fundraisers CrossingPoints holds each year. The money raised helps with assisting young adults with intellectual disabilities. This year’s fundraiser provided students with opportunities to learn, study, and work while absorbing the atmosphere of a college environment.

Spots are still available to play in this year’s Betty Shirley golf tournament. For more information, call 205-348-3180.