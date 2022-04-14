“The Beginning” trophy unveiled at the Bryant Museum

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Tatumn Vaught

This morning The Bryant Museum hosted the unveiling of a new trophy dedicated to the first 27 African American football players at The University of Alabama. The trophy, titled, “The Beginning,” was originally presented to the players back in December at the, “Night of Legends,” an event to fundraise for the Jeremiah Castille Foundation. The trophy honors the black athletes that paved the way for future players to participate in the Crimson Tide football program. Jeremiah Castille, cornerback for the Tide from 1979-1982, discussed what this honor means to him personally.

“When this fall comes, I’m bringing all my grandchildren down, and say, ‘Look at what Papa was a part of,’ that, ‘Hey I helped bring that to the Bryant Museum,'” Castille said. “To really share with you what I’m really feeling, I feel like Coach Bryant is in heaven and he’s watching, he’s saying job well done.”

The 2021 season marked 50 years since Bear Bryant coached the first integrated team. The trophy will be permanently displayed at the Bryant Museum’s integration exhibit and is available for viewing.