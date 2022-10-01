The Battle for No. 1 as Class 4A Region 5 heats up

By WVUA 23 Sports Student Reporter Jeremy Bryant

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY – The Northside high school Rams football team has annually had great seasons in recent years, and this year has been nothing out out of the ordinary but with a different twist with a new face putting on the head coaching hat.

Robbie Jones, longtime Rams assistant coach, was elevated before the season started to take over after former head coach Chris Hilliker retired. A changing of the guard usually can have a rough period of success, but with the Rams it has been seamless as they are off to a (4-1) start at the halfway point of the season and Jones believes the only thing that changes the scenery is the person calling the shots

“Our philosophy hasn’t changed, coach Hilliker stepped out and I stepped in to do it the best way I could. Northside has a standard and we upheld it and keep moving forward,” said Jones.

The Rams will face the Corner high school Yellow Jackets Friday night who is well into mid-season form with a (5-0) record and sitting atop the region standings at number one. Jones is not backing down from the challenge, but also knows that a victory against a stacked team like the Yellow Jackets will not come easy.

“They’re great, they have a great running back, great tight end and receiver. The quarterback gets the ball out fast and their defense flies to the ball so they’re doing a great job over there,” said Jones.

On the other hand, Corner head coach Jon Cooper does not take the Rams lightly as he knows the history of the great success that Northside has enjoyed in recent memory and will use this game as way to measure his team up to one of the longtime bullies in the region.

“We put a couple stars next to a couple teams that obviously have a lot of tradition, and they have a lot of wins in their totals over the last couple years. Northside is one of those teams that have won 42 games over the last four years. We look at them and know they are going yo have some winning effects regardless of who they have left, or who they have coming back,” said Cooper.

Cooper and his Yellow jackets will definitely leave it all on the field because they have something big on the line in this game as well. If they were to win, it would the first time the football team has been (6-0) since 1964.

If they fail to claim victory they would fall into a tie for the top spot in the region with Northside, the very team Cooper believed to be the team to beat before the season began.

The game will be played at Corner High School, starting at 7 P.M.