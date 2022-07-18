Texas state police launch internal review of Uvalde response

uvalde video

UVALDE, Texas (AP) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has launched an internal review over the slow response to the Uvalde school massacre.

The review, announced Monday, comes after a damning new 80-page report released over the weekend by the Texas House revealed wide failures by all levels of law enforcement.

The findings put more than 90 state troopers at Robb Elementary School during the May 24 tragedy.

Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw has previously called the law enforcement response to the shooting an “abject failure.”

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

7/18/2022 4:58:27 PM (GMT -5:00)