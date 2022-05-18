Texas fans petition against Bama kickoff time

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Monday afternoon, Fox announced that it will televise the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sept. 10 in Austin.

Fox has yet to announce a kick-off time, but because Fox typically broadcasts its marquee match-ups in its “Big Noon Kickoff” time slot, the general consensus is that kickoff will be at 11 a.m.

The cries grew louder after tweets from Fox on-air personalities like Joel Klatt and former Heisman winner Matt Leinart, who implied the early kickoff time.

According to the Twitter-verse, many Texas fans have decided to create a petition in a attempt to convince Fox to schedule the game at night.

While of course the effort is noble in its intent, it will have no impact on the network’s decision.