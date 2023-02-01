DeMeco Ryans named Houston Texans Head Coach

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Molly Harrold

Former Alabama outside linebacker DeMeco Ryans has been named Houston Texans head coach as of today.

During his time at Alabama, he received SEC Defensive player of the Year in 2005, as well as Defensive MVP in the 2006 Cotton Bowl Classic among many other honors.

Ryans played for the Crimson Tide under head coach Mike Shula from 2002 to 2005.

Following his senior season, Ryans was selected in the 2006 NFL Draft where he was picked up in round two by the Houston Texans. He then played from 2006 to 2011, thereafter, playing for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2012 to 2015.

He went on to coach for the San Francisco 49ers as a coaching assistant in 2017, thereafter, the inside linebackers coach from 2018 to 2020, before being named defensive coordinator in 2021 till the end of their 2023 season.

He was named head coach this afternoon, however, this deal has been in the works since late last week as he was a top candidate for the head coaching spot.

Considering Ryans played six seasons for the Texans, this team holds a special place in his heart, also among his wife who was from the area.

It will be an exciting season for the Houston Texans as they will be receiving one of their own.