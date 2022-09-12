Testimony: School shooter’s home ruled by chaos

nikolas cruz

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Testimony at the trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz shows that chaos reigned in the home he shared with his widowed mother and brother.

Cruz and his brother Zachary fought so often and violently that their mother Lynda called law enforcement two dozen times.

Nikolas Cruz broke TVs and punched holes in walls after losing video games. Zachary picked on his brother, who was the neighborhood outcast.

Nikolas Cruz has pleaded guilty to murdering 17 students and staff members in 2018 at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The trial is only to determine if the 23-year-old is sentenced to death or life without parole.

It resumes Monday after a week off.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/12/2022 6:14:14 AM (GMT -5:00)