Test your smarts: Black Warrior Brewing hosts team trivia on Tuesdays

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Winter Steele

TUSCALOOSA – Pull out your thinking cap as Black Warrior Brewing Company and North Alabama Challenge Entertainment continue to host Tuesday’s “Think and Drink” events.

Participants 21 or older can bring along some friends for an eventful night filled with trivia fun. Trivia Tuesdays is a popular event at Black Warrior Brewing, located in downtown Tuscaloosa, and the beer brewer also hosts bingo nights every Wednesday.

Trivia is free to play and begins at 7:30 p.m.

More information on events held at Black Warrior Co. can be found here.