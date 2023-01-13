Tesla cuts vehicle prices in bid to boost flagging demand

The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) – With its sales slowing and its stock price tumbling, Tesla Inc. slashed prices dramatically on several versions of its electric vehicles, making some of its models eligible for a new federal tax credit that could help spur buyer interest.

The company dropped prices nearly 20% in the United States on some versions of the Model Y SUV, its top seller.

That cut will make more versions of the Model Y eligible for a $7,500 electric-vehicle tax credit that will be available through March.

Tesla also reduced the base price of the Model 3, its least expensive model, by about 6%.

Far from pleasing investors, the sharp price cuts sent Tesla shares down nearly 3% in midday trading Friday.

1/13/2023 1:42:55 PM (GMT -6:00)