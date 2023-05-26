Terry Saban, coaches’ wives put finishing touches on latest Habitat home

University of Alabama football first wife Terry Saban alongside a team of her fellow coaches’ wives spent hours Thursday morning putting finishing touches on a new Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa home.

The house, sitting across the street from Kaulton Park in West Tuscaloosa, has been dubbed the Sugar House in honor of the Crimson Tide’s recent Sugar Bowl win. Once it’s built, Richelle Harris and her family will call it home.



It’s the latest home built by the Sabans’ Nick’s Kids Foundation, which has funded new houses commemorating each of Alabama football’s National Championship wins.

The ladies’ landscaping duties at the Sugar House included selecting flowers, planting and adding mulch.

“We like things that are hearty,” Saban said. “They need to be where you don’t have to water them every day. We also like a little color, like evergreens, and we love azaleas because the they bloom at least twice a year and they don’t take a lot of care.”

This is the 20th Habitat home sponsored by the Nick’s Kids foundation.