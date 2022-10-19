Terri Sewell visits Tuscaloosa, highlights grants for Alabama, Stillman

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, who represents much of West Alabama, brought her Congress In Your Community tour to Tuscaloosa on Tuesday.

The McDonald Hughes Community Center was filled with people who were looking forward to getting a first-hand account from their representative about what is going on in Washington.

Inflation was not the only topic Sewell touched on during her visit to Tuscaloosa.

She also addressed student loan forgiveness, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the American Rescue Act.

“Most of my constituents are really concerned about kitchen table issues,” Sewell said. “I know I am as well. Lowering the price of gas was really important to this administration. We have been able to do that. Lowering prescription drug cost was also really important.”

During her stop in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday, Sewell also met privately with Alex Drueke and his family.

Drueke was recently released after being held captive this summer as a prisoner of war in Ukraine by a Russian separatist group.

Sewell said she presented him with a flag that flew over the nation’s capital on the day he was released from captivity.

She also presented checks to the University of Alabama and Stillman College during her stop in West Alabama.

The University of Alabama is getting nearly $8 million as part of an Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act grant for replacing several diesel Crimson Ride buses with electric buses.

Stillman College is getting a $500,000 grant to renovate Sheppard Library into a civil rights museum and digital learning center.