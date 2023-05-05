Tennis group makes major donation to Mason’s Place

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Emily Caswell

A local, all inclusive playground received a huge donation this week. This year’s annual Keith’s Classic Tennis Tournament raised $33,000, and that money was donated to Mason’s Place.

The inclusive playground was designed so children of all ages and abilities can play together and features tributes to local icons like the Bama Theatre and Denny Chimes. Mason’s Place is the Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority’s first step toward adding inclusive activities throughout Tuscaloosa.

The park is currently in its Phase 2 expansion, focused on adding more seating and shaded areas.

Mason’s Place is located at Sokol Park South, 5901 Watermelon Road in Northport.

The tennis tournament has chosen a different charity each year since the April 27, 2011, tornado. Nearly 50 women participated in this year’s doubles tennis charity event.