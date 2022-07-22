Tennessee wall-climber convicted in breach of US Capitol

january 6 insurrection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee business owner who scaled a wall outside the U.S. Capitol has been convicted of five charges connected to the attack.

The Justice Department said in a statement that 38-year-old Matthew Bledsoe of Olive Branch, Mississippi, was found guilty Thursday of one felony and four misdemeanors.

Federal prosecutors said Bledsoe illegally entered the Capitol grounds and then scaled a wall and entered the Capitol Building.

Bledsoe is listed in records as a principal of a Memphis, Tennessee moving company and authorities said he lived in nearby Cordova when he was arrested.

His sentencing was set for Oct. 21.

