Tennessee House moves to expel 3 Democrats after gun protest

The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee Republican lawmakers have taken the first steps to expel three Democratic members from the GOP-dominant House for their role in a recent gun control protest at the state Capitol.

Resolutions were filed Monday against Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson.

They led chants from the House floor with supporters in the gallery last Thursday.

The resolution declared the three had participated in “disorderly behavior” and “did knowingly and intentionally bring disorder and dishonor to the House of Representatives.”

Expelling lawmakers is an extraordinary action inside the Tennessee Capitol.

Just two other House members have ever been ousted from the chamber since the Civil War.

4/4/2023 3:34:30 PM (GMT -5:00)