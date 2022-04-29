Tennessee company recalling 4,000-plus pounds of beef jerky

A Tennessee company is recalling more than 4,500 pounds of beef jerky because they were produced without a federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced this week.

The products affected are ready-to-eat beef jerky products made by Tennessee Brown Bag, LLC, based in Hixson, Tennessee, between January 2020 and April 2022.

Products were sold directly to consumers nationwide through websites and retail locations in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

You can learn more about the recall and see which products are affected right here.