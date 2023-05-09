Tempur Sealy to buy Mattress Firm in $4 billion deal

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Tempur Sealy has agreed to acquire Mattress Firm in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at about $4 billion.

The companies said Tuesday they expect to complete the transaction in the second half of 2024.

After the acquistion is complete, Mattress Firm will operate as a separate business unit within Tempur Sealy.

Also on Tuesday, Tempur Sealy posted first-quarter profits of $85.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kentucky-based mattress maker said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 53 cents per share.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

5/9/2023 12:13:40 PM (GMT -5:00)