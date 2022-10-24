Temporary Emergency Services seeking heater donations

Temporary Emergency Services needs help ensuring residents who often go without have a source of warmth this winter.

The organization is requesting donations for new or gently used space heaters, winter clothing, blankets and other cold-weather items.

Residents in need of assistance can visit TES at its 15th Street location and receive a heater and other supplies.

TES is also searching for monetary donations and volunteers. Interested in learning more? Click here.

Having trouble staying warm or need assistance? You can get help and find resources by calling the United Way of West Alabama’s 211 Service.