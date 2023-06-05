Temporary Emergency Services needs your help getting residents cooled down

As summer settles into West Alabama and brings with it long, extra-hot days, Temporary Emergency Services is looking for help ensuring residents in need can stay cool in their homes.

That’s why TES is teaming up with WVUA 23 News and hosting a fan drive June 12 and June 13: The organization is seeking donations of new or gently used fans that can be handed out to West Alabamians who don’t have or can’t afford the costs of air conditioning.

Donations can be dropped off at Temporary Emergency Services, 1705 15th St. in Tuscaloosa. If you don’t have a fan to donate but want to help out, you can learn more about ways to volunteer or donate right here.