Temporary Emergency Services hosts celebrity waiter dinner

By WVUA23 Student Reporter Emily Caswell

Tuscaloosa’s Temporary Emergency Services hosted its 18th annual celebrity waiter dinner fundraiser called “Dinner-Tainment” Thursday. An elite group of community leaders volunteered to compete against each other for tips through performing entertaining antics. The highest earning waiter wins bragging rights for the year.

Local community leaders including WVUA23’s very own Jabarree Prewitt who served and entertained guests while competing for tips.

The event was also emceed by WVUA23’s Tamika Alexander. The proceeds collected from the event will help fund Temporary Emergency Services.

All proceeds benefit Temporary Emergency Services and will help local families and individuals in times of crisis.

TES operates its programs efficiently and effectively, thereby maximizing its limited resources, and the productivity of its employees. It utilizes programs and services that have been successful for other public, private, and nonprofit organizations. TES and the Thrift Store serve residents of Tuscaloosa County on an as needed basis through donations received from United Way of West Alabama, local businesses, churches, and individuals.

They recently purchased two mobile units; one has showers and a bathroom. The other has a washer and dryer. The goal is to help those in need, where they need it the most.

