Teen struck by lightning poses safety concern during storms

lightning, storms

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Avery Lake

Alabama has experienced its fair share of thunderstorms this summer, but as of late lightning has been a cause of concern.

13-year-old Haylee Johnson was struck by lightning in Vance last weekend while participating in a softball tournament. Johnson and her teammates waited under a tent for the storm to pass over when lightning struck the tent injuring Johnson. She was taken to the hospital and did not suffer from any major injuries.

Tamara Croom Doss is the Deputy Director at Tuscaloosa County EMA. She gave us a few tips on how to avoid getting struck by lightning.

“If you are ever out in, let’s say an open field, you do not have access to a shelter, the best thing to do is to find the next best thing, that would be a car,” said Doss, “If you don’t have access to a car, find something that’s low lying like a ditch. You don’t want to be the tallest thing in a thunderstorm.”

You also want to avoid some things that may seem like a safe option in a thunderstorm.

“What you do not want to do is to get around water. You do not want to get under a tent or a pavilion. Don’t want to be around anything metal,” said Doss, “Try to make sure you are doing everything you can to stay safe and the one thing you need to remember, “when it roars, you go indoors.”

Follow this advice to make sure you are safe when caught out in a storm.

