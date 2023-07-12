Teen struck by lightning during softball tournament

A north Alabama teenager is thankful to be alive after she was struck by lightning last weekend.

13-year-old Haylee Johnson of Cullman was struck Saturday while participating in a softball tournament in Vance. Her mother Jorie Johnson shared with us that Haylee is keeping a positive attitude and the family is thankful for all the prayers from the community. She also said “We know God was with her and the incident could have taken a different outcome. Alabama came together on Saturday, no matter what jersey was worn for my daughter and I’ll be forever grateful!”

She also said Haylee is ready to move on and get back to playing softball.

–LS–